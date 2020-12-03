2023: Kogi lawmakers endorse Gov. Bello for presidency

Less than one year into his second tenure as Governor of Kogi State, members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have called on Yahaya Bello to gun for the presidency.

The 25-member house made the unanimous call at plenary on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Bello had on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N130.5bn for 2021 to the lawmakers. The document was expected to gain attention of the lawmakers when they reconvened Wednesday.

They however chose to delve into the uncertain waters of 2023 Presidential politics, asking the governor to throw his hat into the ring.

The House in its plenary described Bello as fit for the office in view of his outstanding performances as Governor and in view of the fact that the North Central Zone has also not had the opportunity to be President. They therefore urged him to seek a higher Office in 2023.

The House in a unanimous motion further urged that the office of the nation’s Presidency or Vice be zoned to the North Central Zone of Nigeria.

In a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Abdullahi Bello and supported by all members, the House said the North Central Zone has not had a shot at the Presidency and described Gov. Bello as a right peg in a right hole to lead the nation.

Bello was elected for a second term in a controversial Governorship poll on Nov. 16th, 2019. He took his second oat of office on January 27th.

In the last three months or so there have been tremendous agitations over a shrouded presidential ambition. In fact some months after his second inauguration his posters for the 2023 presidential election appeared in Lokoja. Although it was debunked, the State has not known any dull moment since then.

Incumbent President Muhammodu Buhari is running a second and final term is expected to terminate in May 2023.