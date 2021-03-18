2023: PDP panel rejects zoning, recommends open bid for presidential ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 Election Review Committee has asked that the party’s presidential ticket in 2023 be throw open to all qualified aspirants.

The committee also urged the party to cede certain percentage of elective and appointive offices to youths and women in 2023.

These were part of the recommendations of the committee presented to PDP stakeholders at the party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday.

The committee was set up last January to do a post-mortem of the 2019 polls and suggest a roadmap for the party for the 2023 elections.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to consider the report before sending it to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for ratification.

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, who doubles as chairman of the committee, while speaking at the event, urged PDP leadership to ensure the implementation of the committee’s report, and previous reports in the overall interest of the party.

Mohammed, however, suggested that consideration be given to candidates from the North East and South East.

“In line with certain unwritten conventions of the nation’s history, many people think that, for fairness and equity, the North East and South East zones that have had the shortest stints at the Presidency, should be given special consideration, in choosing the presidential flag-bearer of the party, for the 2023 elections. While we admit that this is a strong argument, we should not lose sight of the fact that Nigeria is endowed with many capable and very experienced leaders in every part of the country. Moreover, the exigencies of the moment demand that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader, with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire. Therefore, we think that every Nigerian, from every part of the country, should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate, through a credible primary election as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process, for the country.”

The Bauchi governor demanded that the party strongly resolve to promote internal democracy, discourage ‘god-fatherism’ and ensure that the will of the people prevail in the choice of candidates for electoral positions.

“That, in our view, is the pedestal upon which electoral success can be seamlessly sustained. The EndSARS movement, a few months back, was the testimony we needed, that a new generation of young, bold, ambitious and detribalised Nigerians have taken centre-stage and that their legitimate clamour for inclusion and good governance can only be ignored to the peril of the party and indeed Nigeria,” he said.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus said: ““The NWC is going to study and analyse your report meticulously and come up with a position that will be beneficial to the party.

“PDP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it regains federal power”. – The Sun.