Thursday, November 10, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Top Posts

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

HeadlinesPolitics

2023: Peter Obi to shun debates if Tinubu, Atiku are absent – Okupe

by The Citizen
written by The Citizen

The Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe says the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi will no longer show up for debates if his counterparts in other parties do not show up.

Okupe made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Okupe also said Obi will no longer debate with surrogates or running mates and will back out of any debate even at the last minute should other presidential candidates fail to show up.

Obi is in the race for Aso Rock’s top job alongside frontline presidential candidates like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party.

Obi; Kwankwaso; and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) were present at a debate on Sunday. Though Delta State Governor and PDP vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa represented Atiku, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima were absent.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Hoodlums attack Atiku’s convoy in Borno

NDIC invites liquidated banks’ depositors for verification, payment

INEC tracks down 23 staff members in illegal voters registration

Oil thieves threatening my life – NNPCL GMD alleges

G-5 PDP governors still open to reconciliation, says Wike

2023: We will make Nigeria work again – Peter Obi assures

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

TheCitizen NG is a leading Online Newspaper and Magazine website. We bring you the very latest news and information from Nigeria and around the world. Follow us today to stay tuned!

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

Useful Links

Edtior's Picks

Drivers’ strike and the LASG/union alliance – Punch
Rescuing Nigeria’s economy from the brink – Punch
Danjuma’s call for self- defence – Leadership

Contact US

Editor-in-Chief,
 THECITIZEN Nigeria

www.thecitizenng.com
eikpeama@thecitizenng.com
e_ikpeama@yahoo.com
eikpeama@gmail.com
Mob: +234(0) 810 698 7846.
WhatsApp: +234(0) 810 698 7846;
Mob: +234 (0)703 207 4429.

2011 –  2022 © All Right Reserved. 