2023 Presidency must be zoned to the South, says Ganduje

The Presidency in 2023 must be zoned to the South, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said.

The governor, who stated this yesterday during an interview on television, said he was not unmindful of the fact that the Nigerian constitution does not have provision for zoning, but that it was important to adopt it since it was strategic in winning elections.

Presidency must go to “the Southern part of the country but there should be a consensus of the members.

“Zoning system, even though it is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a strategy for winning elections.”

On his party’s fortunes in the elections, he said, “I think in 2023, APC will win the election because more people are coming into the party. Though we lost some governors because of intraparty problems, at the same time some are coming into the party.

“Also, there is a very strong movement now to reconcile the major actors and I think that is also making the party stronger.”

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership improved on Nigeria’s security situation, as well as fixing the nation’s economy.

Ganduje also expressed confidence in the ruling party winning the 2023 general election and maintaining its winning streak by holding to power at the federal level.