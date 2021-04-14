2023: Saraki presidential campaign posters flood Abuja

Posters of the immediate past president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, were sighted in conspicuous areas of Abuja on Tuesday, fueling speculations that he might soon declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Some of the posters were sighted at the Wuse area of the nation’s capital and at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, popularly known as Wadata House in Abuja.

Saraki’s picture was displayed in the poster tagged, “Reset Nigeria 2023: Abubakar Bukola Saraki for President”.

The media aide of the former senate president, Yusuph Olaniyonu, however, told our correspondent in a telephone interview that he knew nothing about it.

He said, “If Senator Bukola Saraki wanted to contest for president, he will address a world press conference to make his intention known.

“We don’t know where the posters come from, we did not post them.” – Punch.