2023: South must produce next president – Southern governors

This was part of the communique they issued following their meeting on Monday in Lagos.

During the meeting, the governors also deliberated on insecurity, constitution amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

While commending lawmakers for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), they opposed the 3% revenue allocation for the host communities.

Rising from the meeting, the Forum “re-affirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful co-existence between and amongst its people.

“The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region.”

The meeting held eight weeks after the governors met in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Aside from the host governor, others at the meeting are Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Oluwaseyi Makinde (Oyo), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).