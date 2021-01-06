2023: Stop harassing people over vice-presidential promise – IPOB tells Umahi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to stop intimidating citizens of the state because he has allegedly been promised the position of vice-presidential in 2023.

This warning was contained in a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

The group alleged that the governor ordered the arrest of innocent locals that reportedly exposed the atrocities of terrorist herdsmen in Ebonyi communities.

The statement read in part, “We the Indigenous People of Biafra wish to warn Gov Umahi against the grave implications of his actions. Declaring law abiding citizens wanted simply because they exposed and confronted foreign terrorists in Ebonyi State is worse than terrorism itself.

“It only goes to show that Umahi and other eastern politicians know more about the incessant killings, rapes and other atrocities in Ebonyi communities by Fulani herdsmen and terrorists than they are willing to admit.

“It is the height of foolery that Gov Dave Umahi will support foreign terrorist herdsmen against his own people that voted for him. Does Dave Umahi not know that our mothers for years now have been afraid of going to their farms for fear of being raped by Fulani terrorists and other evil activities of Miyetti Allah?”