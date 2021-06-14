2023: Supporters flood Abuja streets with Tinubu’s posters

Supporters of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, have flooded streets of the Federal Capital Territory, with his campaign posters.

Several posters bearing colorful images of the former Lagos State governor were seen pasted in strategic locations within Abuja, on Sunday.

Some of the areas include: highbrow Maitama District, Central Business District, as well as areas around the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

Some of the posters had inscriptions such as “TinubuNe”, “Happy Democracy Day, Tinubu Advocates Group,” “Jagaban Nigeria” among others.

Although Tinubu is yet to declare any intention to vie for the 2023 Presidency, several support groups have sprung up to drum up support for him.

A group which calls itself Disciples of Jagaban, which said it was determined to drag Tinubu into the 2023 presidential race, said Tinubu was the most suited person to succeed Buhari.

National president of the group, Abdulhakeem Alawuje, who spoke to reporters in Abuja, said, “The peace, love, unity and harmony of this country has never been disturbed like this.

“All this is happening just for those crooked politicians to disorganize us, but unfortunately for them we have gone far ahead of all their evil strategies.

“We are supporting Tinubu and calling on him, begging him, inviting him to contest the 2023 presidential election for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“You can believe me that Tinubu has laboured so much for the development of this country. We all know how he laboured to give us President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need continuity. We need somebody that will continue and consolidate on the achievements President Buhari is making. We need somebody that knows the house, and that is Bola Tinubu.”