2023: What I will do if Jonathan defects to APC – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has vowed not to support former President Goodluck Jonathan if he picks the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

Wike said he could only support Jonathan if he picked the presidential ticket of the PDP, saying that he could not be involved in anti-party activities.

“If he (Jonathan) picks PDP ticket, I will support him, I cannot do anti-party activities. If he picks APC ticket, he knows I will not support him.

“I cannot do anti-party activities, I can’t play that kind of politics, we are talking about party. I don’t play ethnicity,” he told BBC Pidgin in an interview.

He also said he could never defect to the APC as the party has ‘cancer.’

“PDP has malaria, APC has cancer, how can I go to APC. Any fight I am fighting, I will fight in PDP, if I lose, let me lose, the stage of the cancer in APC is a serious one and is the fourth stage that doctors said it is hard,” he said.

Wike also said he is not a corrupt man when the question was put across to him by the reporter.

“I am not corrupt, but I am not a perfect person. I like money, if I don’t like money, how can I pay my children’s school fees?”

On kidnapping rampant in the country, Wike said the President Muhammadu Buhari led government has failed.

“Insecurity is not only kidnapping, Boko Haram is insecurity, cultism is part of it. The government has no solution to this insecurity.

“This government has failed, APC has failed. They told us that they will finish Boko Haram in six months. This government was not prepared,” he said.