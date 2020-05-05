245 new coronavirus cases push total to 2,802

Nigeria has recorded 245 new cases of Coronavirus, the highest it has recorded in a single day.

With the sharp increase, Nigeria now has a total of 2,802 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday night, Lagos recorded a sharp increase, ramping up 76 new infections, while Katsina recorded 37 new cases.

Jigawa also recorded sharp increase in infections, raking in 32 new cases, while Kano has 23 new infections.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, followed, ramping up 19 new cases; Borno, 18; Edo, 10; Bauchi, nine; Adamawa, six; Oyo and Ogun, five cases each while Ekiti, Osun, Benue, Niger and Zamfara have one case each.

“245 new cases of #COVID19: There are now 2,802 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria; Discharged: 417; Deaths: 93,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

How States Stand in new cases on Monday:

76-Lagos

37-Katsina

32-Jigawa

23-Kano

19-FCT

18-Borno

10-Edo

9-Bauchi

6-Adamawa

5-Oyo

5-Ogun

1-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Benue

1-Niger

1-Zamfara