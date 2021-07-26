265 policemen killed in Borno by insurgents – POWA laments

The Borno State chapter of the Police Officers’ Wives Association has said about 265 police officers have been killed in Borno State since the outbreak of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

The Chairman of the Borno State POWA, Mrs Zara Yakubu, also lamented the incessant attacks on police officers whenever there is crisis in any part of the country.

She called on the Federal Government to provide adequate protection for police officers.

Yakubu spoke during an event welcoming the President of POWA, Mrs Hajara Alkali, who is the wife of the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Alkali, to Borno State

Yakubu said, “It heartbreaking to note that 265 police officers have paid the supreme price in the counter insurgency war here in Borno. They lost their lives while protecting the territorial integrity of our great country. Their families have been neglected and their children abandoned to their fate. They have been allowed to bear the burden of the sacrifices of their bread winners.”

However, the wife of the IGP said the neglect of the wives of police officers had come to an end.

“I am here to tell you that as police officers wives, you should be proud that you are police officers wives.”

The POWA President stated that more than ever before, the wives of police officers must do their best to support their husbands adding, “our husbands needs our encouragement.”

The POWA president later empowered 500 widows of policemen and other underprivileged families in the police barrack with grinding machines and freezers, among others.