3,000 Ondo teachers to get promotion

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has approved the commencement of promotion of over 3,000 teachers in the state Teaching Service Commission.

It was gathered that the exercise was for only qualified teachers in the state.

The state Head of Service, Mr Adeniran Adeyemo, who disclosed these in Akure on Tuesday at the flag off of the exercise for the year 2021, commended the governor for magnanimously approving promotion for teachers.

Adeyemo also said the exercise had signified the commitment of the governor to prioritising the welfare of the state workforce.

He charged the concerned teachers to cooperate with the management of the state Teaching Service Commission by attending the interview as scheduled and avoid falsifying their credentials to enhance smooth running and success of the exercise.