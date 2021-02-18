302 special police squad deployed in Kaduna against bandits

At least, 302 officers and men of the Anti-riot policemen and Counter-Terrorism Units as well as Police Special Force of the Operation Puff Adder II have been deployed in Kaduna to battle bandits.

The policemen are to be drafted to five local government areas of Birnin-Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru in the state to restored peace.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, at the flag off of the deployment in Kaduna on Wednesday, reminded the troops that the state was facing security challenges ranging from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling to armed robbery.

The governor was represented on the occasion by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

El-Rufai charged the troops to consolidate the gains of Operation Puff Adder I by helping restore peace in the state once and for all.

He hailed the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force for its efforts towards securing the state, especially their track records in the operation along Kaduna-Abuja, Kaduna-Zaria highways.

The state Police Commissioner, Umar Muri in his remarks, also charged the troops to do all they could to rid the state of banditry and other criminality to usher in peace in the state.