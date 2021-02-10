35-year-old man rapes 90-year-old woman in Yobe

The Police Command in Yobe on Tuesday said it had arrested one Mohammed Faruk for allegedly raping a 90-year-old woman (name withheld) in Gadaka town in Fika Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu.

He said that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m., on Monday, February 8, when Faruk intruded into the nonagenarian’s room in a compound and forced himself into her.

Abdulkarim said a medical examination at the General Hospital, Fika, revealed some drops of semen on the woman’s private part and confirmed that the suspect allegedly raped the nonagenarian.

He said during interrogation, Faruk, 35, also confessed to committing the crime.

The spokesman said that the case would soon be transferred to the state CID for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Abdulkarim appealed to the general public to always assist the police with vital information to fight crime, saying the command was combat-ready to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.