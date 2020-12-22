38 detainees escape from police custody in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command, on Monday, appealed to residents of the state to assist it to re-arrest suspects remanded in its custody by various, who escaped.

It was gathered 38 detainees escaped from police custody on Sunday.

It was also learnt that doctors were battling to save the life of a policewoman on duty, who was attacked during the escape bid.

Police sources disclosed on Monday that the inmates numbering between 38 and 43 escaped from cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department at the state police headquarters on Sunday around 9.30pm.

One of the sources said only five of the detainees, who ran to the operations department, were arrested, while 38 escaped.

The suspects, who were said to have opened their cells with a piece of iron, were said to have beaten a policewoman, simply identified as Susana, and a policeman at the canter to a pulp before escaping.

Cells one and two, also known as ‘dark cells’, are where murder and hardened suspects are remanded before they are arraigned and moved to custodial centres.

Another police source told our correspondent when he visited the police headquarters that doctors at the Enugu State Teaching Hospital ESUT-Parklane were battling to save the life of the policewoman.

It was gathered that some of the inmates were remanded in police cells by magistrates’ courts during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The command said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, titled: ‘Escape of suspects from police custody: CP directs intense investigation and re-arrest of fleeing detainees, enjoins citizens to assist the police with credible information’, said only 17 detainees escaped while five had been re-arrested.

Ndukwe said the suspects broke the key of the State Criminal Investigation Department’s cell and overpowered the personnel on duty, who tried to restrain them.

The statement read in part, “Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad AbdurRahman, has ordered an immediate but discreet investigation and intense search to re-arrest the remaining 12 escapees.

“He also directs the commencement of investigation to determine the culpability and punishment for any personnel found wanting during the unwarranted incident. He further warns that such unbecoming lapses on the part of personnel of the command will not be tolerated.

“In addition, the commissioner has convened an emergency meeting of all management team members, area commanders, divisional police officers, heads of departments and directed them to deploy all the command’s personnel and operational assets to emplace adequate security and ensure hitch-free movement and celebration during the Christmas and New Year season.”

The PPRO said the CP reassured residents of the commitment of the command to providing adequate security during the festive season and appealed to the general public to assist with credible information that would lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing detainees.

He advised residents to report any person or persons suspected to be escapees at the nearest police station or by call the command’s hotlines 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172; or email contact042ppro@gmail.com – Punch.