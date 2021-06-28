3rd BOSKOH Medical Outreach, ‘Jigi Bola Relaunch’, starts June 29

The 3rd Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu & Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat Healthcare Mission International (BOSKOH), a free medical and wellness outreach for all Lagosians in partnership with Lagos State government will commence on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Themed’ Jigi Bola Relaunch’, this year’s mission will take place in all the senatorial districts at the Local Government and LCDA areas in Lagos State under the Executive Director of BOSKOH, Nike Osa. Unlike previous editions, the 2021 outreach will be in three phases. The first phase starts in June while the second phase will be in October/November 2021 and the third phase in February 2022.

In a bid to digitalize and make the initiative more accessible to Lagosians, the BOSKOH HMI Healthcare has also launched an App to maximize efficiency and enhance ease and convenience for patients. The app will enable patients to register before treatment, ensure that records are properly kept, and accurate attendance monitoring of the supervisors.

Over 20,000 residents benefitted during the first edition in February 2019, and over 200,000 people got counselling, treatments and health education during the “Healthy Bee” project in August 2019, including 85 successful cataract surgeries at the Mushin General Hospital. The last two outreaches involved free surgical intervention, including ENT surgery, orthopaedic surgery, dental procedure, and eye surgery, among others.

Due to the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, the third mission will not include surgeries like previous editions but focus majorly on eye tests and providing eyeglasses for individuals, including ear checks and giving of free hearing aid.

Commenting on the mission, Mrs. Nike Osa said it was part of efforts to revamp the health sector in the state and bring assistance to people, especially those with eye conditions who have been unable to conduct eye tests and get eyeglasses because they could not afford the cost.

Nike Osa said, “BOSKOH is about access to healthcare for Lagosians, especially those who can’t afford it. Sadly, we had to scale down our activities for this year because of the challenges posed by COVID-19. By next year when the pandemic would have been fully tamed, we will include surgeries for the benefit of Lagosians. However, we plan to reach more people, hence the decision to hold it in phases.”

Lasting 13 days, the 2021 edition commenced with a one-day training for volunteers on June 12 at the Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa. Governor Sanwo-Olu will then flag off the outreach on June 29 at the Police College, Ikeja.