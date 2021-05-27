£4.2m: Accountant-General recants Ibori loot return to Delta govt

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Wednesday said the £4.2m looted by the former governor of Delta State James Ibori has not been received.

Mr Ahmed Idris also walked back on the comments to a committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday that the fund has been returned to the accounts of the Delta State government.

The Accountant-General of the state had reportedly denied receipt of the fund.

Now, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) Wednesday came up with more insight into the issue, saying the funds was yet to be returned to the country.

The clarification is contained in a statement by Mr. Henshaw Ogubike , director of information, press and public relations in the OAGF.

“The OAGF wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot,” Ogbuike said.

“The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

“This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.

“This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori Loot,” the statement further stressed.