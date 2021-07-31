45-year-old mother stabs daughter to death in Ogun

The Police in Ogun, Southwest Nigeria have arrested a 45-year-old mother Kafayat Lawal for allegedly stabbing her daughter, Ayomide Adekoya to death with a broken bottle.

Statement issued by the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Friday said the woman was arrested following information received by the Divisional Police Officer Ogijo divisional headquarters, CSP Mohammed Suleman Baba around 2:30 pm.

According to him, Kafayat Lawal locked her two daughters in a room where she beat and injured them with a broken bottle.

He said upon the information, the DPO mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the two victims were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment before one of them gave up the ghost.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was then arrested and taken to custody.

He explained that on interrogation, the suspect who claimed to have separated from her husband nine years ago informed the police that her two daughters left home during the Salah and did not return till the following day.

The PPRO stated that this infuriated her, and that when she wanted to beat them, people around pleaded on their behalf and that she left them, only for them to go out again the following day and passed the night outside.

“It was the annoyance that made her to lock them inside and injured them both with broken bottle.

“The older one Blessing Adekoya 19 was injured in the hand, while her younger sister Ayomide was stabbed in the chest and unfortunately gave up the ghost while receiving treatment,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.