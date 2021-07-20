48 Yoruba Nation agitators get bail

A Lagos State Magistrate Court in Yaba area of Lagos has granted bail to 48 Yoruba Nation agitators arrested during a protest in Ojota on July 3.

The Lagos State Police Command had arrested the protesters and detained them until they were arraigned in court.

Each of the protester was granted bail in the sum of N300,000 and two sureties.

The Communications Manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, in a statement on Monday, said the Agitators were to provide N300, 000 with two sureties each.

“One of the sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy with prove of tax payment”, Adeleye said.

Those granted bail are: Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal.

Others are: Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare, Oba Tajudeen Bakare.