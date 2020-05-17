55 COVID-19 patients leave Jigawa hospital

The Jigawa State Government has announced the discharge of 55 coronavirus patients who tested negative twice for the virus.

Auwal D Sankara, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, said in a statement that 55 COVID-19 patients were confirmed to have been cured and discharged after testing negative twice in Jigawa state, Northwest Nigeria.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 62, with three fatalities.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Health and the chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Abba Zakari, as saying that the state was hoping to discharge more soon.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said the state has recorded 15 additional cases and imposed lockdown in three additional towns affected to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Hadejia, Gumel and Sabon Garin Yaya towns will be lockdown from tomorrow midnight owing to new cases recorded in the areas.” the commissioner added.