5th Lagos PR stakeholders conference to address ‘Made in Nigeria’ reputation, communication challenges

The Lagos State Chapter, the flagship branch of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), yesterday announced that the fifth Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference will address the communications and reputation challenges of made in Nigeria goods at the MUSON Centre, Lagos on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

The Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference is a bridge-building initiative to interact and proffer solutions to the social, political and economic challenges plaguing our nation.

This edition, themed: Addressing Communication and Reputation Challenges of Made in Nigeria, will feature distinguished speakers including the; President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, presenting on the topic: Adopting Legislation to Promote and Protect ‘Made in Nigeria’, while the Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo will present a paper entitled: Government Position on the Challenge facing Made in Nigeria. The Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, is the Chief Host.

The Conference will engage key stakeholders, including decision makers in government, state, regulators, corporate organisations, manufacturers, major chambers of commerce and industries in Nigeria, the media and communication practitioners for better perspectives and strategies to address the communication & reputation challenges facing Made in Nigeria.

Speaking on the conference, the Chairman, Lagos NIPR, Mr. Olusegun McMedal explained that, “The overdependence on importation has had a serious adverse effect on our economy, and it has also affected the GDP of the nation. This edition of the conference is to set the stage to engage stakeholders to discuss and aggregate collective intelligence to change the negative narratives plaguing made in Nigeria, and develop a new framework using communication as the core to boost positive perception”.

He added that, “Building on the success of the previous four editions, this conference will be heralded by a Stakeholders’ 2KM Walk for Made in Nigeria from the MAN House, Awolowo Road, Ikeja to the Office of the Governor of Lagos State, at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos”.

“The Conference will climax with the Stakeholders and Sponsors Recognitions. This will recognize pre-selected government ministries, departments and agencies, corporate bodies, NGOs and people that have greatly contributed to the development of Made in Nigeria over the years and celebrate sponsors for supporting the project to promote Made in Nigeria”, he enthused.

Previous editions featured distinguished speakers including the President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, former Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Founder/Chairman, Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, and Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, amongst others.

The Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference is the brainchild of Addefort Limited; a public relations and concept development firm.

Established in 1963, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) is the non-governmental, not-for-profit professional association of Public Relations practitioners chartered by law to regulate and develop the public relations, public affairs and communication practice in Nigeria with functioning Chapters in the 36 States of the Federation including Abuja.