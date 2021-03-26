6 Nigerian shows with brand new episodes you can binge on

If you have been sleeping on Nigerian shows, there is no better time to give them a shot than now.

Whether you like your shows funny, thrilling or you prefer to travel back in time, there are several options to pick from.

So if you’d like to check out what’s new on television, here are six Nigerian series from Africa Magic, with new episodes daily or weekly, that you can add to your Showmax bingelist.

1. Unmarried

Starring Venita Akpofure, Enado Odigie, Nonso Bassey, and Folu Storms, Unmarried follows the lives of three friends as they navigate adulthood, career challenges and relationships. The show delves into the dynamics of relationships among modern Nigerian women: their fights, joys and bond. Brand new episodes of Unmarried S2 are available to stream on Showmax every Wednesday night.

2. My Siblings and I

Told from the perspective of the last child, Angela, My Siblings and I is a comedy-drama that follows the lives of the Aberuagba family. In many ways, the show is the story of an average Nigerian family and explores themes such as marriage, parent/child relations and sibling rivalry. Starring Patrick Doyle, Funke Akindele and Somadina Anyama. Catch new episodes of My Siblings and I S3 weekdays on Showmax.

3. Riona

Set in ancient Itsekiri kingdom, Riona is a fan favourite which constantly has Twitter Nigeria buzzing. The show tells the story of a kingdom under siege and its power-drunk king, Ofotokun. To stop a dark prophecy that predicts his death, Ofotokun slays scores of children in one night, leading to an uprising. Riona stars Elvina Ibru, Najite Dede, Frank Konwea, Thelma Nwosu, Preach Bassey, and Jide Alabi. Check out brand new episodes of Riona on Showmax every weekday.

4. My Flatmates

The laughter never ends on Basketmouth’s Flatmates. The comedy show follows a group of friends who share an apartment as they muddle their way through their chaotic lives. My Flatmates stars a host of Nigeria’s biggest comedians, including Basketmouth, Okey Bakasi, Yaw and Buchi. Stream new episodes of My Flatmates every weekday on Showmax.

5. Enakhe

Set in the heart of Benin city, Enakhe follows a young lady who unwillingly takes control of her father’s empire after he is murdered. His many secrets and dangerous associations unsettle her life. Enakhe stars Alex Usifo, Ivie Okujaye Egboh, Lota Chukwu, and Lancelot Oduwa Imaseun. New episodes are available to stream on Showmax every week day.

6. The Johnsons

This AMVCA-winning show has been a hit with fans since inception. The Johnsons follows the lives of an average Nigerian family and the challenges they face. The star-studded cast includes Osita Iheme, Ada Ameh and Charles Inojie. New episodes of The Johnsons are available for streaming on Showmax every weekday.