63rd Birthday: Jonathan thanks governors, aides, others for honouring him

Nigerians from different walks of life visited former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Friday in his Abuja residence to honour him on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

The guests which included his former aides as well as serving and former Governors from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prayed for him and thanked him for the good things he has continued to do to promote peace and the image of the country since leaving office.

One of them who spoke, former Governor of Gombe State Ibrahim Dankwambo, described Jonathan as a boss of inestimable value and a huge asset to Nigeria.

While responding to the goodwill messages Jonathan thanked the visitors for honouring him and commended his wife and other family members for organising the private get-together and for their prayers on his birthday.

He said: “This (Friday) morning, I came down at about 6: 00 AM and saw people already seated and waiting to pray for me to mark the day.

“That means that those people must have woken up from their houses before 5:30 am to be able to get to my house that early.

“And since that time up until this (Friday) evening, we have been receiving visitors.

“I want to sincerely thank my wife who has put this together and thank all for coming here without any announcement in the newspapers or any form of text messages to invite guests.” President Jonathan said.

Earlier, former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan presented to her husband a customized card she made for the occasion.

Reading from the big card, she said, “My husband, my hero, my king, the father of my children. I thank almighty God for choosing you to be my life partner.

“Not only are you the most loving husband a woman could ever wish for, but you are also my best friend.

“On this special birthday, I want to tell you how much I appreciate you in my life, it has been a blessing making this life journey with you.

“If I have to do it again my love, I would choose you to be my husband over and over, You are the best.

“To ,me, you mean the whole world and I love you more than words could ever express. May God bless you always, Happy Birthday.”

The numerous guests who visited Jonathan to felicitate with him included Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and former Governor of Gombe State Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The event was also graced by former Senate President Ken Nnamani as well as many former Ministers, including the Former Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Idi Hong; Former Minister for Health who supervised the fight against of Ebola in Nigeria, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, Former Minister of State for Solid Minerals as well as the former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

Others included his former chief of staff Chief Mike Ogiadhome, former former Executive Secretary of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. John Kennedy Opara and the former political adviser to the President, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak.