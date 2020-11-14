70-year-old in police net for impregnating teenage granddaughter

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 70-year- old man, Hunsu Sunday, for impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter.

Sunday was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the aunt of the victim to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Friday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the aunt lodged the complaint at Ado-Odo/Ota Divisional Headquarters that the victim had been living with her grandfather since the demise of her mother.

According to the PPRO, the aunt stated further that the girl informed her that her grandfather had been abusing her sexually for some time and that she felt dizzy.

He added, “Upon the complaint, the DPO Ado-Odo, SP Michael Arowojeun, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy old man was promptly arrested. On interrogation, he confessed having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim was pregnant.

The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.