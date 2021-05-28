7,000 people affected by bandits’ attacks in two Sokoto LGs – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that about 7, 000 persons have been affected by the recent bandit attacks in Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

A statement that was issued yesterday by Head Media and Public Relations of NEMA, Mr. Manzo Ezekiel, noted that a joint assessment carried out by staff of NEMA and Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), established that about 6,200 of the affected persons are currently living in camps and host communities at Sabon Birni Primary School and Isa town in Sokoto State, as well as neighbouring Shinkafi town in Zamfara State.

The Head of NEMA’s Sokoto Operations Office, Mr. Aliyu Shehu Kafindangi, who led the assessment team on behalf of the Director General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), sympathised with the affected persons and assured them of necessary relief support.

The NEMA said that many communities in Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State were affected by several incidents of the alleged bandit attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives, injury, property damages including houses, livestock and displacement of the people from their homes forcing them to flee to other neighbouring communities.

The NEMA team could not access the areas immediately Due to the tense security situation.

Kafindangi appreciated the security operative deployed to the area, especially the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police personnel for facilitating the assessment, which was conducted with officials of the affected local government areas and community leaders.