73 die in fresh herdsmen-farmers’ clashes in Adamawa

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that more than 81,000 Nigerians are presently in need of assistance while 73 persons have been killed in fresh communal clashes, suspected to be linked to herders and farmers in Adamawa State.

The UN agency in a report said the persons were killed last Friday and Saturday in the Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State, an area notorious for herdsmen attacks.

The UN report published on Tuesday and obtained by our correspondent said “urgent help and measures were needed to reach out to the population.”

The report said, “Inter-communal clashes in Lamurde LGA claimed at least 73 lives on May 15 and 16. Also, some 75 people were injured in the clashes and are hospitalised. Homes, businesses and livestock were burnt or destroyed.

“Nearly 1,200 people were displaced by the clashes. The displaced populations are temporarily staying in school facilities, while the state government is establishing a camp to house them. The State Emergency Agency started delivering food assistance to the displaced on Sunday.

“The first clash on May 15 near Tingno town involved the Hausa and Chibo ethnic groups. Additional clashes broke out later on that day in Sabon Layi and Bagashi communities and lasted until around noon on May 16. The root causes of the clashes are still being determined.

“OCHA is convening an emergency meeting with partners to mobilise immediate support for displaced populations and plan for a joint needs assessment. Lamurde LGA is a major flashpoint for perennial herder-farmer clashes and flooding. Currently, more than 81,110 people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in Lamurde LGA with three partners providing health and nutrition assistance.”

The report added that the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency conducted an assessment of the displaced population and the agency identified food, shelter and health care as the main needs.