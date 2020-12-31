8th Senate: Why we didn’t confirm some of Buhari’s appointees – Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has opened up on why the senate under his leadership did not confirm some of the appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the 8th Senate piloted by Saraki, many of Buhari’s appointees were shot down by the lawmakers.

One of such appointees that was not confirmed was the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Saraki, in tweets on Wednesday, said the decisions the Senate took were in the interest of the nation.

He said the Senate did not confirm some of Buhari’s appointees because the lawmakers wanted to ensure due diligence.

Saraki added that when the Senate invited the Inspector General of Police and the security chiefs, it was because they wanted to find solutions to the issues of insecurity at that time.

He said it was never about personal agenda, but about Nigeria.

“As I used to emphasize during our conversations while I was President of the 8th Nigerian Senate: the decisions that we took, the positions we adopted, and the interventions that we embarked on were in the interest of the nation.

“When we didn’t confirm certain appointees, it was because we did our due diligence. When we invited the IG & the security chiefs, it was because we wanted to find solutions to the issues of insecurity at the time.

“It was never about a personal agenda. It was always about Nigeria,” he tweeted.