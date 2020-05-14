98-year-old woman survives coronavirus in Lagos

A 98-year-old woman has become the oldest coronavirus survivor in Lagos, as she was discharged along with 25 others on Wednesday.

A joyful Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tweeted to announce the discharge of the old woman who beat Coronavirus despite her age.

The governor did not, however, give the name of the 98-year-old woman.

“Today, we discharged a 98-year-old woman, our oldest COVID-19 patient in Lagos.

“She joined 25 others; 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for COVID-19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to Lagosians to follow the public health guidelines, observing physical distancing and wearing our face masks.

“As our frontline health workers continue to sacrifice and push through, let us play our roles by following the public health guidelines, observing physical distancing and wearing our face masks,” he said.