99 people still trapped in Florida building collapse – Police

At least 99 people are unaccounted for after a building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, United States on Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed the development to Cable News Network.

One person was reported killed and at least 10 were injured in the overnight collapse.

Officials say rescue efforts are currently paused due to a thunderstorm in the area.

Emergency officials are also asking people to call 305-614-1819 if they have relatives who are unaccounted for.

Previous reports were that 51 people were unaccounted for in the incident at the Champlain Towers South condominiums.

According to State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, tactical units working the collapsed building heard sounds from the rubble earlier today as they did search and rescue efforts.

Patronis said that rescuers heard an individual earlier today in the parking garage area that they are having difficulty getting to.

“The rescuers are hearing sounds from the rubble, it’s kind of hit or miss. You get into the zone where you are so passionate and so focused and so determined to make sure you are doing everything possible to save a life in an event like this,” he said.