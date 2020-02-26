Abacha hotel: El-Rufai agrees to out-of-court settlement

The Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Hannatu Balogun was on Wednesday told of plans to settle the dispute between the state government and the management of Durbar Hotel out of court.

The justice was told that a meeting had held between the two parties.

The hotel, demolished by the state government, was believed to be owned by the family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

The hotel, which had been in dispute, was demolished by the Kaduna Property Development Agency.

The state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, went further to revoke the property located along the Muhammadu Buhari Way(formerly WAFF Road) in the metropolis, citing debt.

Meanwhile, the court at the resumed hearing was also informed that the order restraining the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and agencies of the state from demolishing and taking over the property, were complied with.

Abacha’s family lawyer, Reuben Atabo, said the management of the hotel and the government had begun an amicable settlement of the matter.

Atabo also told the court that the state and its agents had kept off the property as directed by the court.

“We had a meeting in the office of the Attorney General of the State yesterday (Tuesday). We have started talking in an amicable way.

“Two, your Lordship, the court order has been complied with. No more presence of government officials and its agencies around the property.

“We wish to request another date to bring back the progress report of the settlement to the court,” Atabo said.

Counsel for the state and Director of Litigation, Sanusi Usman, confirmed and concurred with Atabo’s submissions.

Against this backdrop, the Presiding Judge, Justice Hannatu Balogun, adjourned the case till April 7, to hear further progress report on the settlement by the parties involved.