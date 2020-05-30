Abacha’s govt stole close to $1bn, says Buhari

May 30, 2020 0

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said close to $1bn was “stolen under a previous, undemocratic junta in the 1990s.”

Buhari, in an article published in Newsweek, a United States-based magazine, expressed appreciation to the “friendly nations” that returned the stolen funds.

Though the President did not mention Abacha by name, it was apparent he was referring to the deceased dictator.

Three weeks after, Nigeria received $311m in repatriated Abacha loot from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

After Nigeria recovered the loot from US and Jersey, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said the money would be used in expediting the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Abuja-Kano road, and the Second Niger Bridge.

Previous recoveries had also been made from UK and Switzerland.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

INEC has powers to de-register political parties – Court

A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to de-register political parties which fail to win at least one elective office as contained in section 225 A of the 1999 ...