Abba Kyari: Enugu govt condoles with Pres. Buhari, family, others

The Enugu State Government has expressed her condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The state government also condoled with the Abba Kyari family and the Federal Executive Council.

In a statement by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the government described the late Kyari as “a dedicated and loyal Chief of Staff, who discharged his duties with great commitment and selflessness”, and beseeched that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.