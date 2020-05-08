Abba Kyari: Sacked Kano commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

The former Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mu’azu Magaji, sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for indecent comments over the death of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, has contracted COVID-19.

Magaji personally made the disclosure on Thursday morning, via a post on his official Facebook account.

According to the post, the pending result of COVID-19 test carried out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control came back positive.

The former commissioner’s personal assistant, Ibrahim Dawakin Tofa, who also confirmed the development to our correspondent in Kano, said, ‘’The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure had earlier proceeded to self-isolation, while awaiting the result of the test.

He disclosed that Mu’azu had been moved to Kwanan Dawaki Isolation centre, noting that he was currently in a stable condition.