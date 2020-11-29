Abducted wife of Akeredolu’s aide regains freedom

Sade Ale, the wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed this to Channels Television.

The politician’s wife was abducted by unknown gunmen along with another lady in the car last Thursday evening near Owena, along Akure/Ondo Highway.

Ikoro noted that immediately the police got wind of the abduction, a combined team of policemen, military, and local hunters went after the abductors and they were forced to abandon the captives to escape arrest.

He confirmed that the two persons that were kidnapped at Elegbeka Community, along Owo/Benin Highway last Thursday in the convoy of the slain Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi have been rescued.

He maintained that the police are not relenting until the perpetrators of the evil acts are apprehended and prosecuted.

Ondo has been experiencing cases of abduction and attacks by suspected bandits.

On November 26, a prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon, was shot by suspected kidnappers.

