Abductions: Kano State shuts 12 boarding schools

The Kano State Government has ordered the immediate closure of 12 out of the over 50 boarding schools in the state to ensure the safety of the students.

Malam Muhammad Kiru, the state Commissioner for Education, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

According to him, the decision to close the schools followed the recent kidnapping of some female students in Niger and Zamfara States.

“It was necessary for the Kano State Government to take proactive measures to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in our schools.

“As you know, the state government always takes proactive measures on issues related to security, especially that it affects students.

“Therefore, we are appealing to parents and guardians to immediately vacate their children from the schools, as the government will later announce the resumption day.

“The affected schools include Boarding Secondary School Ajingi; Government Girls Boarding School Sumaila; Government Girls Boarding School Jogana, and Government Girls Boarding School Gezawa.

“Others include Government Boys Boarding School Kafin Maiyaki; Maitama Sule Boarding School Gaya; Government Girls Boarding School Kachako.

“And also Government Girls Boarding School Unguwan Gyartai in Kunchi; Boys Unity School Karaye; Government Girls Arabic School in Albasu; Government Secondary School Tudun Wada and also that of Danzabuwa.”

According to the commissioner, most of these schools are located along borders with neighbouring states, while some are along highways where they can be easily attacked. – The News.