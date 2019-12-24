Abdulsalami, governors, others to reconcile Ganduje, Sanusi

December 24, 2019

A 10-man truce committee headed by a former    Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has been constituted to end the faceoff between Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi ll.

A statement yesterday by a member of the committee, Adamu Fika (Wazirin Fika), listed two serving governors– Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, as members of the committee.

Also in  the committee  are  Gen. Muhammadu  Wushishi;  Abdullahi Ibrahim   Dalhatu Tafida; Umaru Mutallab; Ibrahim Gambari and   Sharif  Saleh.

The statement explained that  the committee was working with the full understanding and cooperation of the Federal Government.

It  added that   initial contact had already  been made with  Ganduje  and Sanusi on the need to embrace peace in the interest of peace and development of the state.

The statement added that the governor and the Emir were  implored  to direct  their supporters and sympathisers   to refrain from “making statements  declarations, releasing songs, writing articles,   and  taking other   actions inimical to the spirit and process of good governance, order and reconciliation.”

The Nation gathered that the two leaders   agreed to  hold back from taking any further actions until the committee finalised its assignment.

The Kano State House of Assembly had at the peak of perceived disagreement between Ganduje and Sanusi  passed a bill for the creation of the new Kano  Emirates .

Last May,  the governor  created four emirate  councils — Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi —-and made  the Emirs   first class monarchs.

Sanusi, who felt it was a deliberate move to whittle down his authority however challenged the process  at a Kano High  Court .

In November, the court  delivered judgment  in favour of Emir Sanusi after  faulting the process  that led to   the creation of the Emirates.

But a latest judgment by another  Kano High Court held that   Ganduje followed due process in creating  the four Emirate councils.

Shortly after   the  state  Executive Council approved the Emirate Council Bill 2019,    Ganduje   appointed   Emir Sanusi   chairman of the state traditional rulers council for a period of two years.

He said that headship of the council would henceforth be on  rotational basis and   warned   that sanctions  awaited any  Emir that   failed   to attend the council’s meetings thrice without convincing reasons.

Last  week,   Ganduje issued an  ultimatum to   Emir Sanusi to  accept or reject his appointment  as the chairman of the council.

However,  several attempts to broker peace by prominent Nigerians and elders in the North, one led by Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar II, stakeholders in Kano, as well as Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, had failed.

