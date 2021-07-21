Abdulsalami urges bandits to repent, embrace peace

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has appealed to bandits to drop their arms and repent for peace and stability of the country.

He told newsmen shortly after observing rakaats prayers for Eid-el-Kabir in Minna, Niger State, that peace and stability would ensure meaningful development.

“I prayed Allah to touch the hearts of these bandits so that they can denounce banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.”

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians, he advised Nigerians to continue to remain peaceful and orderly as well as to assist one another.

This is as the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged leaders to fear Allah and support the citizens out of hardship.

In his Sallah massage in Sokoto, Abubakar said the existing hardship in the country was of great concern, adding that proper measures were required to address it.

“Nigeria leaders need to strategies more measures to address our level of poverty and insecurity, as such will further sustain the unity and peaceful co-existence that is in existence in the country.

“It is no longer a story but a reality, people are in dire need of the leaders’ commitment to address the high rate of poverty, insecurity and hunger among other numerous challenges.

“Therefore, leaders should fear Allah and shoulder their responsibilities in order to enhance Nigerians’ living conditions,’’ the Sultan said.