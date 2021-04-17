Abia govt raises alarm over planned attacks on key state locations

Abia State Government yesterday said that it was aware of plots by “yet to be properly identified hoodlums to attack some key locations within the state.”

State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, raised the alarm in a special government announcement, saying that the attack was to be launched “soon”.

To thwart the planned attack he said that security agencies in the state had already been fully mobilised and placed on high alert with the intention of bringing those concerned to justice swiftly.

“We wish to advise members of the public to be extra vigilant, ensure they are at home before the curfew hours of 8p.m. to 6a.m. as well as monitor the activities of their neighbours,” he said.

The commissioner also underscored the need for parents and guardians to strongly keep a tab on their children and wards and ensure they were well secured at home and not in any way associated with the hoodlums.

According to him, intelligence reports showed that some of the attackers were coming from outside Abia State.

He said that despite the high security alert, law abiding citizens were encouraged to go about their normal duties, adding that residents should ensure they return home before 6.00p.m. to avoid the rush associated with movement before the onset of curfew time.

He assured that government remained “confident that the security architecture within the state is robust enough to prevent the planned attack and/or bring those involved in the plot swiftly to justice,” Okiyi said.

He stated that the state government under the leadership of by Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu “will not spare any resource in ensuring the protection of law abiding citizens”.