Abia places N2.5m bounty on police, military attackers

The Abia State Government has announced a cash reward of N2.5m for any person or group that provides information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in the attack on the military and police officers at Ukwa and Ohafia, respectively.

In a release signed by the Secretary to the Government of Abia State, Chris Ezem, “any such information, which should be sent to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Government House, Umuahia, will be treated with the highest confidentiality”.

“Consequently, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies in the state to ensure that perpetrators of the attacks are apprehended immediately and the arms recovered,” Okiyi added.

Earlier on September 21, Chief John Kalu, the state Commissioner for Information, said the government received information on two separate attacks launched by yet-to-be-identified persons against security agents who were dispossessed of their service arms