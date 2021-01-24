Abia State loses Eze Bernard Enweremadu

Eze Benard Enweremadu, the Traditional Head of Ngwaland (Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu) in Abia, is dead, his family announced on Saturday.

The heir apparent, Christopher Enweremadu, announced the death of the first-class traditional ruler in a statement issued at the deceased’s country home in Ahiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community in Isialangwa North Local Government Area.

Christopher, a former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, stated that Enweremadu died on Jan. 17 at the age of 77.

The royal father, who mounted the traditional stool of Ezeukwu of Ukwu at age 33, marked his 44th anniversary on the throne on Oct. 23, 2020.

He was coroneted on Oct. 23, 1976, to become the 13th traditional head of Ngwaland.

He was the deputy chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in the old Imo and later became the Chairman of Abia Council of Traditional Rulers.

