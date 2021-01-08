Abia teachers set for strike as ultimatum expires

The enlarged state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Abia State wing, has advised teachers in the state to await directives on its planned strike.

In a release signed by the state Chairman, Kizito Kalu, and the Secretary, Mrs Nnenna Okonkwo, the union said its resolve to embark on strike was because “the Abia State Government has not taken any tangible step aimed at meeting our demands.”

Recall that the NUT national leadership in a letter dated December 2nd, 2020, gave the Abia State Government 21 days to clear the salary arrears of her members, among other demands, or risk indefinite closure of schools through strike.

However, in their recent meeting held to consider the situation so far, the union observed among others “that up-to-date information shows that there is no invitation from the state government to meet and agree on our demands.”

They pointed out that the three months’ salary payment by the state government in December, 2020 out of 15 months arrears was insignificant.

The union noted, “The junior secondary school teachers are still being owed 11 months, while primary school teachers are still on arrears of three months, among other demands from the union apart from matters of salary arrears.

“The issue of alleged Bank Verification Number/staff audit is diversionary and does not have any relationship with our demands.”