Accountant bags 10-year jail term for forgery

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of Abba Yahaya Kawu, a chartered accountant, on one-count of forgery.

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court presided over the case, sentencing him to ten years in imprisonment.

Kawu designed and sold forged certificates of the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) to unsuspecting members of the public who desired the document, a statutory requirement for opening bank accounts for Designated Non-financial Institutions and Businesses.

Before he was nabbed, he had issued over 500 such fake certificates for which he earned over N10, 000 apiece.

The charge reads, “that you, Abba Yahaya Kawu sometime in 2020 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently forged documents titled ” Special Control Unit against Money Laundering” (SCUML) Certificate, which you presented to unsuspecting victims and used the same to open various Corporate accounts at JAIZ Bank Plc and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 344 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017 and punishable under Section 345 of the same Law”.

When asked, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. Then the prosecuting counsel, J. Musa urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Darius convicted and sentenced Kawu to 10years imprisonment with an option of N 100,000 Naira fine.

The convict also forfeits the sum of N 469,000 to the Federal Government.