ACF, Afenifere, others fault Buhari’s silence on herders’ menace

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum, the pan-Yoruba socio-political

organisation, Afenifere and the Arewa Consultative Forum, on Tuesday

challenged President Muhammadu Buhari

over his silence on killings and kidnappings by herdsmen.

The PANDEF, Afenifere and the pan-northern group, the ACF, in

separate interviews with The PUNCH, challenged the President to speak

out on killings by herders.

The ACF specifically stated that there was nothing wrong in a

statement by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who asked

Buhari to condemn killer herdsmen publicly.

Akeredolu, had in an interview with Channels Television, on Monday,

said, “What we expect from Mr. President is for him to come out and

let Nigerians know that he does not support criminality. He once said,

if you find anybody with arms without a license, they should be

arrested. Security agencies must be at work without rest. Everyone has

said no to open grazing, then the law should follow.”

But the President, while receiving a delegation of Borno/Yobe Elders

Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday attributed the

upheavals being experienced in parts of the country to a few people

with resources and influence.

Condemning Buhari, PANDEF stated that the continued silence of the

President on the killings and attacks by herdsmen in some parts of the

country was suggestive that he had sympathy for them.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, stated this

during a telephone chat with our correspondent.

Robinson said as a responsible group, PANDEF had repeatedly emphasised

the need for the President to rise above sentiments and attachments to

the herders, especially against the backdrop of being in the business

of livestock himself because he is President for all Nigerians.

He stated, “Well, we have continued to emphasise the need for the

Presidency to rise above the sentiments and attachment with these

herdsmen. We understand that cattle rearing or cattle breeding is

predominantly an occupation of the Hausa-Fulani. The President, being

a Hausa-Fulani and himself a cattle breeder, it is understandable that

there are attachments.

“But as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we continue to

ask that he rise above those attachments, tendencies of biases and act

as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria.

“He is the President of all Nigerians. So, the silence as has been

stated by most patriotic Nigerians is clearly indicates or speaks to

this nepotic tendencies we have been talking about.

“So, the Presidency must at this time that the country’s unity and

stability are being threatened by the activities of these herdsmen and

we, as a responsible group will continue to say that they are not

herdsmen. They are marauders, they are killers. They are just parading

under the guise of herdsmen causing, mayhem with an intention for

territorial expansion and conquest.

“So, continuous silence of the President clearly speaks to the fact

that he has sympathy for these people. And we will continue to say

that he must rise above it, otherwise, of course we may be thrown into

monumental crisis in this country,” the PANDEF spokesman advised.

On his part, Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, stated, “We salute

the governor (Akeredolu) for speaking the truth to power as a man of

true conscience. Buhari is maintaining uncomfortable silence over the

crimes of his people. We have not forgotten that he came to Ibadan in

2000 against Lam Adesina to ask him why his people were killing his

own people. He should ask his people why they are killing others. He

can’t continue to be silent.”

The ACF said that there was nothing for the President to speak out

on the killings and attacks in some parts of the country.

The group through its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe,

told one of correspondents in an interview that such call was

plausible.

The ACF’s spokesman said, “There is nothing wrong in a governor urging

the President to talk to his people in the circumstances we find

ourselves.”

The Middle Belt Forum said that the in insecurity in Nigeria had gone

beyond asking the President to speak up on attacks and killings by

herdsmen.

Speaking to one of our correspondents in Jos on Tuesday ,the National

President of the MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu insisted that what the

situation in Nigeria required was “drastic action” by Mr President

and not “mere speech” if the country must be saved from drifting

deeper into insecurity and eventual collapse .

The MBF President was reacting to a statement credited to the Governor

of Ondo State ,Rotimi Akeredolu that there was the need for the

President ,Major General Muhammadu Buhari not to be silent but speak

up on the killings and attacks by herdsmen in the country .

Pogu said” For me, anything Mr President would say at this time is

belated . What Nigerians want from him is action to stop further

killings and attacks by the herdsmen. He needs to do something that

can be seen and let Nigerians know that he has given a marching order

for the killer herdsmen to be flushed out out of the country because

the local people know where the bandits, Boko Haram or whatever name

they are called ,are located in the forest. “

Expressing concern about violence in parts of the country, Buhari

said those responsible would be identified and dealt with in due

course.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and

Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving a

delegation of Borno/Yobe Elders Forum at the Presidential Villa,

Abuja.

The statement was titled. “We need this country, we will continue to

work for its stability, says President Buhari.”

Adesina quoted the President as saying that “I am confident that we

will eventually convince the small number of people with resource and

influence that are a nuisance to this great country.

“God willing, we will identify them, and deal with them. I am

extremely concerned about your constituency like the rest of the

country.”

Buhari was also quoted as saying that the stability of the country was

of paramount interest to him and the Federal Government.

He said he would continue to work towards it despite the actions of a

few people.

“We need this country. We will continue to work for its stability. I

feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep

on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need

Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions, the

President said.

Buhari noted the request for the upgrade and development of

infrastructure in the states and assured his guests that while he

would do his best in acceding to the requests, he would however,

prioritise development in education.

“We are aware of the infrastructure deficit. Our priorities will be

education because all our citizens know that children within a

certain age must receive it otherwise if they miss it, the future is

destroyed,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the leaders for coming to terms with the

positive improvement that has occurred in the states since the

inception of the administration. – Punch.