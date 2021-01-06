Adamawa limits gathering to 50, orders face mask use

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has cautioned citizens of the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 prevention protocols to stop the new variant of the disease spreading into the state.

The governor also banned gatherings of more than 50 persons, adding that wearing of face masks, social distancing and washing of hands, among other regulations must be obeyed.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wunosikou, the governor reminded residents that the executive order it issued in March, on restriction of movement and other prevention protocols was still in force.

The statement read, “Social gatherings of more than 50 people at a time is also still in force.

“The general public is hereby called upon to adhere strictly to the provisions of the guidelines namely; Compulsory use of face masks in any public gathering or public transport, social distancing in any gathering.

“Ensure washing of hands and use of sanitizers; hospitality businesses such as clubs, cinemas, event centres, conferences and congresses and other similar gatherings with population beyond 100 remain banned.”

The order also reiterated curfew on movement between 10 pm and 5 am, while leaders at worship places, by the new directive, were expected to ensure the use of face masks by their congregations.