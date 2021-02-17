Adio bows out as NEITI boss

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Extractive Industries

Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr Waziri Adio, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari

for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the growth and development of the country

Adio disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle @waziriadio, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adio’s five years

non-renewable tenure will end on Feb. 18.

“My five year non-renewable tenure as the Executive Secretary of

@nigeriaeiti ends in exactly two days. Grateful for opportunity to

serve and to learn and mighty proud of the few key things the NEITI

team has achieved under my watch.

“I am particularly grateful to president @MBuhari for the rare

opportunity to serve, to late Malam Abba Kyari for trust and faith, to

@kfayemi for his non-obtrusive guidance as board chairman.

“To my wonderful friends and family, I thank you for bearing with and

standing by me,’’ he said.

Adio said that he was happy that under his watch NEITI was able to

achieve so many things that contributed to growth of the extractive

industry in the country.

He named some of the achievement of NEITI under his watch to include

Quality Research and Analysis to NEITI’s work team, Activating

Satisfactory progress in NEITI, Leveraging Technology for public

access and operational efficiency, Ensuring stakeholder’s support,

among others.

“After Thursday, I look forward to sleeping, exercising and reading a

bit more, being a house husband for a short while, then going to

Oxford University sometimes in March for a visiting fellowship.

“Thanks everyone for your support to me and NEITI,’’ he added.