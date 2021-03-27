AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles arrive Benin Republic by boat

The Super Eagles have arrived in Port Novo, Benin Republic for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against their neighbours.

Gernot Rohr’s men upon arrival in the city by boat had their mandatory COVID-19 tests.

“We have arrived in Porto Novo. We also had our mandatory Covid test done at the point of entry,” read a tweet on the team’s official handle. “We’ve settled in and lodged at the Golden Tulip Le Diplomat Hotel in Cotonou.”

Nigeria are billed to take on the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a Group L 2021 AFCON qualifier on Saturday, aiming to book a place in the competition scheduled to take place in Cameroon.

The 2013 African champions have called up 20 foreign-based players including in-form Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho for the game.

Although the Benin Republic shares a border with Nigeria, reports suggest the Eagles are going by sea largely due to the concerns over the condition of the road connecting the two nations.

There were fears over the move to travel by sea but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Head Coach of the side, Gernot Rohr, have assured the team that they will enjoy the trip.

After Saturday’s encounter, the team will return to Nigeria to face Lesotho in another AFCON qualifier on Tuesday in Lagos State.

Rohr’s men are top of Group L standings after four games in which they have amassed eight points with their neighbours trailing them by just a point.