AFCON: Super Eagles depart for Freetown today

The Super Eagles squad and their officials will travel to Freetown, Sierra Leonean capital today (Monday) aboard a chartered flight for the Tuesday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars.

The Eagles who played out a 4-4 draw on match day three against the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium last Friday will be eager to redeem their battered pride when both teams rekindle hostilities at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Gernot Rohr’s side will be without their top marksman, Victor Osimhen for the encounter after the 21-year-old dislocated his shoulder in the reverse fixture in Benin City last Friday.

Osimhen who has scored four goals in the AFCON qualifiers for the Eagles and has made four assists as well will be out for at least two weeks.

He also remains a doubt for Napoli’s games against leaders AC Milan, HNK Rijeka, Roma and AZ Alkmaar.

Napoli are third on the Serie A table with 14 points from seven matches, three points behind leaders Milan.

The striker has so far scored twice in the Italian top flight since his record transfer from Ligue 1 club Lille this past summer.

The team is expected to fly back to Abuja immediately after the game on Tuesday.

Nigeria top Group L with seven points from three matches, while Benin who edged Lesotho 1-0 at home last Saturday now have six points.

A win for the Eagles in Freetown on Tuesday will clinch a place for the team at the 2022 AFCON billed for Cameroon. Punch