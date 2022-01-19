AFCON: Super Eagles face Guinea Bissau today

The Super Eagles squad has been strengthened ahead of their final Group D match at the Africa Cup of Nations with the return of versatile defender Chidozie Awaziem to full fitness.

Awaziem, who can play in central defence, is likely to get a taste of AFCON action when the three-time champions clash against the tournament debutants, the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua on Wednesday night.

The Alanyaspor FC of Turkey player did not play any part in the team’s two previous games against Egypt and Sudan and is keen to have a taste of the action in his second Africa Cup of Nations outing. He was a member of the 2019 bronze-winning squad in Egypt.

Nigeria top Group D with six points and are insurmountable going into the last round of matches, with three-pointer Egypt, who are second on the log and also with the arithmetic possibility of ending up with 6 points, having lost to the Eagles in their first match and therefore inferior to Nigeria on the head-to-take rule that takes premium in team ranking here.

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen reiterated that his team will take nothing for granted as they go all out for the three points, even as some fresh legs may see action on Wednesday night.

“There is no room for complacency. We want to remain at the high level that we have found ourselves and that means putting in the solid shift that will continue to guarantee victory in our matches,” he said.

In the second match of Group D, Egypt’s Pharaohs will contend with Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane. The Sudanese have only one point and would be able to proceed if they snatch all three points from the seven-time champions.

The match between Nigeria and Guinea Bissau will kick off on Wednesday by 8 pm Nigerian time.