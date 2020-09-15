AfDB: Obasanjo lauds Buhari, others over Adesina’s second term

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, commended President Muhammed Buhari and other past African leaders for the support which led to the successful re-election of the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

Obasanjo, in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said this when the leadership of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters’ Association of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former President added that education played a vital role in the success so far made by Adesina and other Nigerians doing the country proud in their different endeavours.

The statement read in part, “I must commend the Federal Government for the support given to him (Adesina) to get this second term ticket. You know that the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, recommended him before this new government came on board. The government could have rejected him. So, I must commend the President for supporting him all through.

“Also, let me acknowledge and commend some of my colleagues, the 14 former Presidents in Africa, for joining me immediately I drew their attentions to it. Some present Presidents deserve commendation too.”