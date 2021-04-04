Afenifere secretary, Yinka Odumakin, dies at 56

Yinka Odumakin, the political activist and publicity secretary of the Pan-Yoruba political group, Afenifere is dead.

He was aged 56.

Odumakin reportedly died of complications from COVID-19.

He was said to have been battling underlying conditions such as diabetes before the COVID-19 attack.

Joe Okei-Odumakin, widow of late Afenifere spokesperson, has described his passing as a loss of a part of her.

Yinka Odumakin died from COVID-19 related complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital isolation centre on Saturday morning.

His wife said, “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was OK before. Even on March 10 he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”